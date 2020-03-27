Paddy Lynch,12 Dirha Cottages, Listowel.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning for private Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital,Kerry or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel. In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, please note-that Funeral Mass and Cemetery is limited to family only.