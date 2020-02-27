Paddy Lynch, Cahermoneen and formerly of Gortatlea, Clahane, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3.30 to 5.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK or Care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee