Paddy Joe Teahan of Longfield, Firies

A private family funeral will take place for Paddy Joe Teahan with the requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Saturday in the Church of St Gertrude, Firies. Private family burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery.

House strictly private. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

