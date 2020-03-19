Paddy Joe Lenihan, Boheroe, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at the Day Chapel, St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney tomorrow Friday (March 20th) from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Elesion Cemetery, Abbeydorney. Owing to official restrictions to combat the spread of the Covid-19 ‘No Shaking Hands Please’ and requiem mass restricted to family members only. Enquiries to Buckley Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.Donations if desired to the National Council for the Blind.