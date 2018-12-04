Paddy Holly, Litter Road, Asdee & formerly of Farranmiller, Glin, Co. Limerick & London.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 5th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee arriving at 7.15pm approximately. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin. Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.