Paddy Brosnan, St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and formerly of Farranfore

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.