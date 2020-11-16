Paddy Brennan, Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue, Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Paddy’s funeral cortége will leave his residence at 11.30am on Tuesday morning to go to the church. The cortége will depart the church after 12 noon mass and travel down the village via the Mountway to the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue. People are welcome to pay their respects along this route. Family Flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****