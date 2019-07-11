Pa & Timmy MacGillycuddy – July 10th, 2019

On In Conversation with Joe McGill this; Pa MacGillycuddy, with his Son Timmy, carrying on the art of farriery, now in its third generation at the family forge in Ballybribeen, Killarney. This year is the Family’s 50th anniversary as Farrier/Blacksmiths for the Summer meeting at Killarney Race Course. The link with the track goes all the way back to 1969 when Patrick McGillycuddy senior – who trained at Murphy’s Forge in Barraduff. Joe visited the famous Forge where the Jarvey and ponymen along with many others around the county use their service. The Anvil at the forge dates back to 1883, and was given to Pa MacGillycuddy Snr. by the McGill Churchtown Estate, Beaufort (relations of Joe McGill).