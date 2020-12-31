Pa Fitzgerald, Casement’s Avenue, Tralee. Requiem Mass for Pa Fitzgerald will take place on Saturday,( Jan. 2nd) at 10.30am in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee and will be livestreamed at www.stbrendansparishtralee.org. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tír na nóg Orphanage. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:- Pa – beloved brother of Brendan, Rose and Teresa and pre-deceased by his brother Timmy and sisters Olive, Mary and Nellie.

Deeply regretted by his loving family – his brother, sisters, nephew John, nieces Helen, Angela, Siobhán and Liz, sister-in-law Mary, other nephews and nieces, extended family in Ireland and the UK, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

