P.J. Harnett, Upper Park Road, Killarney & late of Lixnaw & The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (May 24th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to the Hawthorn Ward, St. Columbanus Home, Killarney.