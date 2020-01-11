P.J. Dennehy, Redhill, Surrey, London & formerly of Spunkane, Waterville.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Sunday evening (Jan 12th), from 5.30pm -7.45pm, followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church, arriving there at 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Jan. 13th),  at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

