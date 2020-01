Full ownership of the Áras Pádraig site in Killarney has been transferred to Kerry County Council.

Manager of the Killarney Municipal District, Angela McAllen confirmed the development to councillors at the monthly MD meeting.

A development plan is to be prepared for the site and adjoining carpark.

The has procured architectural services to prepare the plan; it will be presented to councillors before the end of the first quarter of this year.