Owner of a Tralee business where building works have stopped says premises has reopened

The owner of a Tralee business, where building works have stopped following concerns over structural issues, says his premises has reopened.

On Saturday, Kerry County Council, in consultation with the gardaí, decided to close Castle Street to vehicular traffic until further notice in the interest of public safety.

The decision to close Castle Street in Tralee Town Centre followed Kerry County Council’s structural assessment of building works at Baily’s Corner pub.

The owner of Baily’s Corner, Garry O’Donnell says the pub has reopened after being closed for three days.

He says the premises is open via Courthouse Lane.

Mr O’Donnell confirmed a Facebook post from Baily’s Corner published today that stated they were delighted to report that the building is structurally safe and secure and building works are proceeding as normal.

However, the council says Castle Street will remain closed until it’s satisfied that there’s no risk to public safety from the building in question.