Kerry winner of €9.7 million Lotto jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

By
radiokerrynews
-
The National Lottery has revealed that the winning ticket for Saturday’s Lotto jackpot worth over €9.7 million was sold in Daly’s SuperValu, Killarney, County Kerry. Incredibly, last Saturday’s €9.7 million Lotto win in Killarney was the second big National Lottery win in the space of a number of days. Last Tuesday (14th April), another lucky Killarney player scooped a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize with a ticket that they bought at Daly’s Supervalu in the town. Manager PJ McGee, holding the jackpot winning ticket, with Staff members from left, Denis McCarthy, Peggy Watson, Ann Galvin, Patricia O’Connor and Lorraine Brosnan. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/MAC INNES Photography/ NO REPRO/FREE PIC/ Issued 21/04/2020

The owner of a €9.7 million winning Lotto ticket, which was sold in Kerry, has made contact with the National Lottery headquarters.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold in Daly’s Supervalu store in Killarney.

This win marks Kerry’s largest ever Lotto jackpot win, since the introduction of the game in 1988.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed the ticketholder has made contact with them; arrangements are being finalised for the claim to be made once current public health restrictions are lifted.

 

