Kerry winner of €9.7 million Lotto jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

The owner of a €9.7 million winning Lotto ticket, which was sold in Kerry, has made contact with the National Lottery headquarters.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold in Daly’s Supervalu store in Killarney.

This win marks Kerry’s largest ever Lotto jackpot win, since the introduction of the game in 1988.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed the ticketholder has made contact with them; arrangements are being finalised for the claim to be made once current public health restrictions are lifted.