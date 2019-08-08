Owner of former North Kerry tourist attraction conscious of doing what’s best for the area

The new owner of a former tourist attraction in North Kerry says he’s conscious of doing what’s best for the area.

The Bog Village, also known as A day in the Bog, was developed as an attraction in the late nineties.

It has remained unused for a number of years, despite its prominent position outside Kilflynn on the main Tralee-Listowel road.

John Cashel, a solicitor with Tralee and Listowel-based Cashel Solicitors, has purchased the property, with a view to developing it as a commercial property.

Mr Cashel, a Kilflynn native, says while he’s not decided what to do with the property, any development will be undertaken with the community in mind.