Owen Gully, O’ Sullivan, Kerin’s Park, Tralee and formerly of Cahill’s Park, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.