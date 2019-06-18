Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Peggie Coghlan (née Deighan)., Ballydowney Killarney & late of Co. Meath.
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm - 6.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Cathedral,...
RACINGThe Aidan O'Brien-trained Circus Maximus was a 10-to-1 winner of the St. James's Palace Stakes - the last of three group ones on the...
Owen Gully, O’ Sullivan, Kerin’s Park, Tralee and formerly of Cahill’s Park, Tralee
All Female Staff For Munster Women and U18 Girls’ Rugby Squads
The coach and management teams for the Munster Women and U18 Girls’ squads have been confirmed ahead of the 2019/20 season.For the first time,...
All Female Staff For Munster Women and U18 Girls’ Rugby Squads
Kerry Injury Free For Munster Football Final
Kerry are injury free for their Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Final.The Kingdom, going for 7 Provincial titles in a row, will be...