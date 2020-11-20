Overwhelming response to fundraising appeal for West Kerry school girl

A West Kerry mother says she and her family have been overwhelmed by the amount of support they’ve received to an appeal for a communication device for their daughter.

Eight-year-old Aoife Donovan from Annascaul has autism, epilepsy and a sensory processing disorder, meaning she finds it difficult to communicate.

Her mother Sharon planned to do a sponsored headshave in January, in the hopes of raising €5,000 to buy a special device that would help Aoife.

After launching the appeal via a ‘Go Fund Me’ page last week, the family were overwhelmed to find that their target had been reached within 12 hours, and currently stands at over €18,000.

Sharon has brought forward the headshave to tomorrow night, and plans to close the page after that.

She says she was amazed at the kindness of the people in her local community and beyond, who’ve given Aoife a much better future: