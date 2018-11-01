Overcrowding at University Hospital Kerry reaches record highs

Overcrowding at University Hospital Kerry has reached record highs.

That’s according to the latest monthly statistics from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.

2018 was the worst October on record for hospital overcrowding, with 9,055 admitted patients forced to wait on trolleys and chairs for beds.





University Hospital Limerick had 1,045 patients on trolleys – the highest in the country; this is the equivalent of Limerick’s total bed capacity twice over.

In University Hospital Kerry, 287 patients spent time on trolleys and chairs in the Emergency Department while waiting for a bed.

That figure is over four times the figure of a decade ago; in October 2008, 69 patients waited for beds.

INMO General Secretary and Ventry native Phil Ní Sheaghdha said our current health service simply does not have the capacity to cope and opening extra beds means extra nurses but low pay is an obstacle to recruitment and retention.