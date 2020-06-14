Over 2,000 young people benefit from Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership

Over 2,000 young people benefited from the work of the Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership (Kerry LCYP) last year.

Set up in May 2019, the group works to establish opportunities for young people in Tralee, Listowel and Cahersiveen.

In 2019, Kerry LCYP worked directly with 949 young people and indirectly with 1,221 young people.

A range of organisations and community groups throughout Kerry are involved in the partnership including Kerry ETB, Family Resource Centres and schools.

The work is guided by the voices of young people, who are then helped to take an interest in all things creative.

If you enjoy working with children and young people, using your creative skills to tutor, guide and empower, an employment opportunity exists with Kerry ETB; to apply to join the Creative Tutor Pool online via www.kerryetb.ie/creative-tutor-pool