Outstanding works funded by councillor allocations will be completed in Killarney MD

It’s anticipated that all outstanding works, funded by councillor allocations in the Killarney area will be carried out in the first quarter of this year.

Independent councillor Donal Grady sought an update on the works at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

He questioned when the outstanding works would be carried out and why they had not been completed.

Councillor Donal Grady stated as councillors were giving their money, they needed to be updated on the works.

In response, senior engineer with Kerry County Council John Ahern stated there were a lot of unexpected and exceptional events in 2020, which had a significant impact on the Killarney MD Works Programme.

These included the Loo Bridge road slippage in February, the COVID restrictions and the implementation of the Safe Street programmes.

Mr Ahern told the meeting these events impacted on the completion of works associated with the councillor allocations.

Area manager, Angela McAllen assured councillors the money for these specific projects was ringfenced and the works would be carried out.

It’s expected all works, which fall under the remit of Killarney MD and were allocated via councillor allocations, will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021; however, the council says this date must be considered in light of current restrictions.