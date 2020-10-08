Outstanding issues at Kerry nursing home previously threatened with cancellation of HIQA registration

A North Kerry nursing home, previously threatened with cancellation of its HIQA registration, now has a safer model of care in place but is still non-compliant in a number of areas.

The details were revealed following an unannounced inspection of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

HIQA carried out this unannounced inspection of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Skehenerin, Listowel on June 25th.

It took place to evaluate the new governance and management structure in the centre.

HIQA’s Chief Inspector had previously proposed to cancel Lystoll Lodge’s registration due to a protracted period of non-compliance.

In the two inspections prior to this one, the inspector found robust systems had been put in place and these improvements led to the renewal of the registration.

During this inspection, the centre was found to have a more holistic and safer model of care, and while improvements were acknowledged, four areas of non-compliance remained.

They are infection control, maintaining a correct roster, complaints procedure, and medicine management.

Responding to these issues, Lystoll Lodge said in relation to risk management, the cleaning schedule for some areas has been increased, and additional sanitisers and sinks are to be installed.

An updated roster is maintained at the nurses’ station, and the person in charge will ensure complaints are dealt with within 30 days.

A specific day each week has also been identified for medicines to be returned to the pharmacy.