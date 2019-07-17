‘Outrageous’ amount of food in Kerry being committed to landfill says councillor

Supermarkets and food sellers should be made donate their surplus food – which has gone beyond its ‘best before’ date – to local charities.

That’s according to Kerry County Councillor Michael Gleeson, who says it’s outrageous to see the amount of perfectly good food that’s being committed to landfill.

Cllr Gleeson believes it should be mandatory that surprlus food be donated to charitable organisations, and he wants the Government to bring in legislation to this effect.

The idea’s been welcome by Foodshare Kerry, which runs the county’s only food bank, based in Tralee.

Foodshare Kerry collects surplus food from local businesses and suppliers, and delivers it to people in need in Kerry.

However manager of the initiative, Courtney Sheehy, says Ireland still has a long way to go, when it comes to food waste and re-distribution: