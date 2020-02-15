Outgoing Sinn Féin TD condemns political slogans painted in three locations in Kerry

An outgoing Sinn Féin TD has condemned political slogans painted in three locations in Kerry.

Martin Ferris was speaking after graffiti expressing support for the man charged with the murder of Lyra McKee was painted on walls in Fenit, while there were slogans supporting the IRA painted in Blennerville and Tralee.

Yesterday, photographs were circulated, which show statements sprayed onto the wall in black paint near the changing rooms in Fenit.

The messages espouse support for 52-year-old Paul McIntyre, who was charged with the murder of Lyra McKee on Thursday, while there are also slogans supporting dissident republican group, Saoradh.

Slogans painted in Tralee and Blennerville have also expressed support for the IRA.

Martin Ferris, outgoing Sinn Féin TD, says those responsible for vandalising public property with political slogans should stop immediately.

He says they have no support from the public and their actions are completely counterproductive.

He adds there’s a peaceful and democratic route to Irish unity and, consequently, we are closer to that goal than at any time since partition.