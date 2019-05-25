Outgoing Fine Gael Cllr Pat McCarthy loses his seat

Pat was first elected to Tralee Urban District Council in 1994. He is married to Esther and they have three boys and two granddaughters. He is a retired university lecturer in Agricultural Engineering at Tralee IT. Locally Pat is well known and is involved in Ballymacelligott community Alert, the GAA club, the Handball club and the Pitch and Putt Club.

Outgoing Fine Gael Cllr Pat McCarthy has lost his seat.

The retired IT Tralee agricultural engineering lecturer opened a shop in Ballymacelligott after the local post office and shop closed before Christmas.

He had said this would be his last election to contest.


He was first elected to Tralee Urban District Council in 1994; he lost his seat in 1999 but was re-elected in 2004 and retained his seat in the 2009 and 2014 local elections.

He had polled 795 first preference votes in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area.

He was eliminated in the third count, which was announced at 7pm.

His votes will now be distributed among the remaining candidates.

Two of the four Castleisland LEA seats have been taken so far by Independents Jackie Healy-Rae and Charlie Farrelly.

