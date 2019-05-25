Outgoing Fianna Fáil Cllr Thomas McEllistrim loses his seat

Outgoing Fianna Fáil Cllr Thomas McEllistrim has lost his seat.

He was eliminated on the second count in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area – we had a result just before 6pm.

Independent candidate Charlie Farrelly was elected.





He took the second seat- the first went to another Independent Jackie Healy-Rae – he topped the poll and surpassed the quota.

Outgoing Cllr Thomas McEllistrim has been eliminated and his votes are now being distributed for the third count.

This brings to an end the McEllistrim political dynasty; he had followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather – his namesakes.

He has served two terms as a councillor, and two as a TD for Kerry North, having first being elected to the council in 1999.