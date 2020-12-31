Outbreak of COVID-19 among staff at Kerry nursing home

There’s been an outbreak of COVID-19 at a west Kerry nursing home.

It’s understood in the region of 13 staff have tested positive for the virus at Ocean View Nursing Home in Camp.

There are more than 30 residents at the centre, and all of them are now being tested.

Ocean View Nursing Home is part of the Aperee Nursing Home Group.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, Aperee Nursing Home Group confirmed that a number of staff in Ocean View tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff were tested as part of the nursing home’s fortnightly staff serial testing.

The nursing home group is in ongoing contact with the HSE and Department of Public Health and have notified HIQA.

A contingency plan has now been enacted at Ocean View Nursing Home and all residents are now being tested.

Aperee Nursing Home Group says their primary focus is on the residents in their Camp facility and they are keeping their relatives informed at all times.

They add that they are continuing to actively manage the situation.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare confirmed they have been working with the nursing home in question to ensure the necessary supports are put in place to manage the outbreak.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says when COVID-19 is circulating in the community, we can expect to discover some outbreaks in health care facilities despite everyone’s best efforts; they add the best way of reducing the number of these outbreaks is to reduce the level of community transmission around the country.