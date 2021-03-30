Oscar-winner Olivia Colman to star in feature film to be shot in Tralee this summer

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman is to star in a feature film to be shot mostly in Tralee this summer.

‘Joyride’ was written by Tralee native Ailbhe Keoghan and is described as ‘a foul-mouthed, feel-good fairytale’.

The casting director is also searching for a young boy to play a leading role.

Directed by Emmy award-winning director Emer Reynolds, filming will start in June and continue throughout the summer.

The main character of Joy will be played by Olivia Colman, who won a ‘best actress’ Oscar for her role in ‘The Favourite’ and currently stars as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.

But makers of the film have still not cast the role of 13-year-old ‘Mully’ – and are hoping to find a talented young boy to play the part.

Casting director Elaine Grainger says this could be a life-changing role for a local boy:

With the film due to be widely distributed in the American market, Director Emer Reynolds says it’s also a great opportunity to showcase Kerry to a wider audience:

Anyone interested in applying for the role of the 13-year-old boy should email [email protected] with a photo and details of any acting experience. Parents must email on behalf of minors.