Order signed to dissolve IT Tralee as third level institution

The order has been signed to dissolve IT Tralee as a third level institution.

The Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science, Simon Harris, formally signed the order.

This will dissolve both the Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology, making way for the creation of the Munster Technological University from January 1st.

Tralee Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy says today’s news represents a huge step forward for education in the county, and he’s thanked all who’ve worked hard to drive the project.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley says the establishment of what is only the second technological university in the state is an important milestone for education in Kerry.