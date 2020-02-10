Orange wind weather warning for Kerry

An orange wind weather warning is in place for Kerry from 6 o’clock this morning until 8 o’clock tonight.

Kerry County Council is asking everyone to secure loose items and avoid exposed coastal areas.

Motorists are advised to take care when driving due to branches and other debris on the roads along with spot flooding around the county.

Killarney House and Gardens and Muckross House are also closed today due to the wind warning.

A status yellow snow/ice warning, is also in place for the whole country.