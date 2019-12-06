Orange wind warning for Kerry on Sunday

Met Eireann has issued weather warnings for the entire country as Storm Atiyah heads our way.

A status orange wind warning for Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Limerick will come into effect on Sunday at 9am and will last until 6am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will be under a status yellow wind warning from 3 o’clock on Sunday until 6am the following morning.

Met Eireann forecaster Elizabeth Coleman says people in areas under the orange warning should be particularly careful, as winds could reach speeds of up to 130km/h: