A status orange wind warning will come into place for Kerry on Saturday as Storm Jorge makes landfall.

The warning is valid from 6am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

Met Eireann is warning of severe winds which will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h.

There’ll also be an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

A yellow wind warning will be in place for the rest of the country.