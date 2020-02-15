Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for eleven counties, including Kerry.

Two counties, Wexford and Waterford, face orange warnings up to 8pm tonight, while a further nine counties are affected by a similar warning tomorrow (Sunday).

The orange warning for Kerry and other counties – including Clare, Cork and Limerick, comes into effect at 10am tomorrow morning and ends at 10pm.

A status yellow rain and wind warning is still in place for the rest of the country at the moment until 9pm.

Alan O’Reilly, from Carlow weather, says tomorrow could be worse again.

The public are being asked to avoid Killarney National Park tomorrow.

The NPWS says, for users’ safety, it’s best to avoid the park during the orange wind warning.