A status orange weather warning is in place for Kerry.

Met Éireann issued the wind warning for Kerry and eight other counties.

Gusts of up to 120km per hour are expected while the warning is in place until 10 o clock tonight.

Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Limerick have also been issued orange wind warnings.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country until 11 o clock tonight.