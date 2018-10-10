Orange weather warning for Kerry as Storm Callum approaches

People in Kerry are being warned to prepare for high winds tomorrow night and Friday as Storm Callum approaches.

Met Éireann has issued a Level Orange Weather Warning for the county.

There’s a Level Orange Weather Warning in place for Kerry, with Met Éireann saying strong southeast, veering southwest, winds associated with Storm Callum, coinciding with high spring tides will affect the west coast tomorrow night and Friday morning.





Winds will be strongest overnight and early Friday, gusting between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts.

Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team, including representatives of Fire Services and Civil Defence, met today to review the warning.

It’s advising members of the public, motorists, business and property owners to be prepared for high winds.

Extreme care should be taken overnight on Thursday, and during the morning work and school commute on Friday.

Motorists should drive with extreme care, allow extra time for journeys, and watch out for fallen debris and trees.

Homeowners, property owners and businesses should secure any loose furniture, signage and items such as trampolines and bins, which would be vulnerable to strong winds.