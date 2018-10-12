Orange Weather Alert Live Weather Updates | Storm Callum

7:15am

Kerry Airport has been informed that due to the weather warning in relation to Storm Callum, Friday morning’s 0730hrs Aer Lingus Regional Flight EI3201 operated by Stobart Air from Kerry to Dublin has been cancelled.





At this stage – it is expected that The inbound 1240hrs Aer Lingus Regional flight EI3204 into Kerry from Dublin on Friday will operate as normal as will the outbound 1410hrs Aer Lingus Regional flight EI3205 from Kerry to Dublin.

All passengers booked on Friday morning’s cancelled flight are advised that they will receive a text message regarding the flight cancellation and asking them to contact the airline as to whether they would like to rebook or request a refund.

Friday morning’s outbound Ryanair flight FR7255 from Kerry to Alicante is currently due to depart at the scheduled time. Passengers are advised to contact their airline for updates. Ryanair will advise passengers directly via their booking email and/or SMS text message should there are any changes in this flight.

****

Council crews have mobilised to respond since 6am

These are the issues the council is aware of and tending to presently or will tend to shortly.

Many of these issues should be resolved over the next hour or so and further updates will be provided.

Tree down near Currow Village on Scartaglen side

Tree down on N86 near Annascaul Graveyard

Tree down on N22 road on Tralee side of Farranfore

Tree down on R568 between Moll’s Gap and Sneem – blocked

Tree down at Over the Water side of bridge in Cahersiveen – passable

Tree down on N70 near Blackwater Bridge – blocked

Tree down on N72 on Killarney side of Killorglin – passable with caution

Tree down near Beaufort village on Killorglin side of grotto – blocked

Tree down at Caragh Lake road, Killorglin near turn off for Quirke’s – blocked

Tree down on N70 between Cahersiveen and Waterville at Tullig – passable

Tree on old N21 at Feale’s Bridge – passable

Tree down on N22 at Glenflesk – one lane blocked

Roads now cleared and passable:

Leamnaguilla to Coolick School, Killcummin, now clear

Headford Road between N22 and R570 (Glenflesk-Barraduff), now clear

N22 Killarney-Cork road at MG Motors, now clear

Listowel to Abbeyfeale road at Woodford now passable

N21 road now clear

*** Further updates to follow ***