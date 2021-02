A status orange rain warning has been issued for Kerry, Cork Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Eireann is predicting up to 80 millimetres of rain to fall across the four counties from 7pm tonight until 9pm tomorrow.

The rest of the country will be under a 24 hour status yellow rain alert from 9pm.

At the same time, a similiar wind warning will be in operation for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.