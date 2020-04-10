Orange fire warning issued for Kerry and other counties

The Department of Agriculture has issued an orange fire warning for the coming days for Kerry and other counties.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is appealing to members of the public to be conscious of the dangers posed by fire on open ground.

The NPWS says burning of land is currently banned and says the main source of wildfires in this country is thought to be the deliberate starting of fires.

Those found responsible for lighting these fires can be prosecuted.

The orange fire warning is valid until April 14th.