Oral hearing on south Kerry Greenway expected in first quarter of 2019

It’s expected an oral hearing on the South Kerry Greenway may be held in the first quarter of 2019.

In August, Kerry County Council lodged a planning application for the 32-kilometre route from Glenbeigh to Renard with An Bord Pleanala.

This includes a Compulsory Purchase Order for the lands needed for the trail; the CPO has led to objections from some landowners and the Irish Farmers’ Association.





Kerry County Council says it expects a decision from the board in the second quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, it’s anticipated that notice of funding grants for the North Kerry and Tralee-Fenit greenway routes will be issued in the first quarter of 2019.