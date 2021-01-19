Oral hearing on Adare Bypass next month

An oral hearing is to be held next month on the proposed Adare Bypass.

Limerick City and County Council has applied to An Bord Pleanála to develop the Foynes to Limerick Road scheme, including the Adare Bypass.

The proposed scheme is 35 kilometres in length and will connect the port of Foynes to the motorway network near Limerick.

It includes 15.6 km of dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale and 17.5 km of motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city.

Over 30 submissions have been made to An Bord Pleanála ahead of a virtual oral hearing, which is due to begin on February 8th.

In its submission to the board, Kerry County Council says it fully supports the project, adding one of the greatest difficulties faced by the county is its peripherality.

The council says the project would make the county more attractive for industry and as a place to live, work and provide employment; the reduced journey time will enhance the county’s established tourism sector.

Kerry Group made a submission supporting the project stating improved road access to Kerry has been highlighted as key to attracting new investment into Kerry from foreign direct investment and indigenous sources.

Other bodies outlining their support are IBEC, Failte Ireland and Shannon Foynes Port Company.

There are also submissions from people living close to the proposed road project raising objections and concerns about the potential impacts on their homes or sites.