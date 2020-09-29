The O’Rahilly house in Dublin demolished

The home of one of the 1916 leaders has been demolished in Dublin this morning.

Earlier this month, councillors voted to protect The O’Rahilly house at 40 Herbert Park in Ballsbridge as a listed building.

However, developers demolished the house at dawn to make way for a luxury apartment building.

Michael Joseph O’Rahilly, known as The O’Rahilly, lived at the house with his wife and children before he was killed during the Easter Rising.

He was born in Ballylongford.

These locals in Dublin have mixed opinions about its demolition.