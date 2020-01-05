OPW won’t extend the opening season at Carrigafoyle Castle in Ballylongford

The OPW won’t extend the opening season at a north Kerry landmark due to health and safety concerns.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State, Brendan Griffin called for Carrigafoyle Castle in Ballylongford to open off season, and for works to be carried out at nearby Carrig Island.

Access to Carrigafoyle Castle in Ballylongford is facilitated from early May until the end of September annually.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin called for the 15th century building on the edge of the Shannon estuary to open off season.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Kevin Boxer Moran says it’s not considered advisable to open the site during the off-season due to serious health and safety concerns.

He says both the car-park and pathway are liable to flooding, and underfoot conditions inside and outside the castle can vary.

There are uneven floors and steps in the castle, which, in the absence of lighting, become a major concern, and the Office of Public Works isn’t in a position to improve lighting because there’s no electricity on site.

Minister Griffin also asked the OPW to clean up around the Napoleonic Battery Fortress on the adjoining Carrig Island to show the architectural features of the historical site.

Minister Moran says the fortress isn’t a National Monument in State care so it doesn’t come under the care of the OPW.