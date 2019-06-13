OPW report on Island of Geese location for new courthouse is positive

The Courts Service is due to hold further discussions with Kerry County Council about the possibility of building a new courthouse at the Island of Geese site.

A location for a new courthouse in Tralee is being examined by the Courts Service.

The future for Tralee Courthouse has been under consideration for some time now; the Courts Service are deciding whether to refurbish and extend the existing building on Ashe Street or build a brand-new facility.

In May 2018, the Justice Minister said he was shocked at the facilities in the existing building which he branded “dilapidated” and said cannot continue.

It would cost in excess of €1 million to repair defects in the building; an assessment by the Office of Public Works in 2017 stated the building could be extended but it would not be possible to provide a full range of facilities required in a county town venue.

Among the locations considered for a new courthouse are Ballymullen and the former Denny site at the Island of Geese; it’s understood the latter is the preferred option.

The Courts Service has confirmed to Radio Kerry News that the OPW has undertaken an assessment of the Island of Geese site and it is positive.

Further discussions are due to take place with Kerry County Council about this in the near future.