OPW reassessing its position on the opening of Skellig Michael

Skellig Michael could reopen in the coming weeks.

The Office of Public Works is currently in the process of reassessing its position on the opening of the popular tourist attraction.

That’s according to Fine Gael TD and Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin, who says the outcome of this review is expected by late July.

Deputy Griffin raised the matter in the Dáil and Minister for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan, told the Kerry TD a review is underway.

Minister O’Donovan says it will assess whether a late-season opening could be feasible.

Deputy Griffin said any opening of the site would be a major boost to the South Kerry economy:

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says there needs to be a balance between supports and incentives to return to work.

He was speaking ahead of the July Stimulus package being published.

It’s expected the Wage Subsidy Scheme and Pandemic Unemployment Payments will be extended into next Spring; further details on the July Stimulus Package will be revealed tomorrow.

Deputy Griffin says many sectors, including tourism and hospitality industry, are exposed in Kerry as a result of COVID-19.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, Deputy Griffin says it’s difficult for the Government to get everything right: