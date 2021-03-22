OPW plans to refurbish Tralee Garda Station

The Office of Public Works is planning to refurbish Tralee Garda Station.

The development includes cladding the brick on the façade of the main building with an external insulation and finish it with an acrylic/silicone render.

The brick bay windows are to be clad in an insulated metal panel system and all existing windows will be replaced.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions two days’ notice is needed for viewing the plans by appointment at Tralee Garda Station.

More information is available by emailing [email protected]

Submissions will be accepted until April 22nd.