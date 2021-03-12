OPW plans to expand and refurbish Listowel Garda Station

The Office of Public Works is planning to expand and refurbish Listowel Garda Station.

The building at 56 Church Street is a protected structure.

The OPW wants to construct a single storey extension to the rear of the building, carry out internal alterations to the existing three-storey building and make elevational changes to an existing single storey building on the site.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, viewing the plans is by appointment only by emailing [email protected] or calling 046 942 6000.

Written submissions will be accepted until April 14th.