OPW investigating after partial collapse of cliff face in North Kerry

The Office of Public Works says it’s investigating after part of a cliff face overlooking the River Feale collapsed.

Part of a garden in Listowel, which is on the cliff face, was washed into the river following Storm Dennis.

A number of metres of Ena Bunyan’s garden in Listowel collapsed into the River Feale last Sunday.

Mrs Bunyan, who lives on Convent Street, has been urging the Office of Public Works to carry out work to combat erosion since 2013.

The OPW says it was on site at the property earlier this week and has been in contact with Kerry County Council regarding the matter.

The OPW says the River Feale at this location forms part of an arterial drainage scheme – which provides drainage outfall for agricultural land. This is under the auspices of the OPW.

It says it doesn’t own any land at this location.

Kerry County Council says it has no role or responsibility in this matter.