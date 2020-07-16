OPW develops proposed scheme for Killarney to combat flooding

The Office of Public Works has developed a proposed scheme to combat flooding in the Killarney MD.

The information was revealed at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, when Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson asked the council if there’s clarity as to when committed flood prevention measures along the River Flesk will be completed.

Flooding has been an issue for residents and business owners along parts of the River Flesk in recent years.

Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson said residents are waiting for updates on flood defence works, which were mooted previously.

Kerry County Council says the OPW CFRAM Project has developed a proposed scheme for Killarney, which involves fluvial flood defences, comprising of walls and embankments along with flood resilience of some properties.

These works have been submitted to the OPW for funding and the council says it’ll pursue funding for the project.

Councillor Gleeson added care must be taken when developing flood defence measures, as they can have knock-on effects in relation to flooding.