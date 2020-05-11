OPW compiling plan as to when Skellig Michael can re-open



The Office of Public Works says it’s currently working on plans for the gradual re-opening of heritage sites, including Skellig Michael, on a phased basis.

The OPW says the plan will be in line with Government instructions.

Heritage sites will fall into three categories: those that can re-open, may reopen partially or with significant constraints, or those that cannot open.

It says the primary concern of any decision is the health and safety of visitors and staff in how they access, visit and occupy the site.

The OPW is also considering the possibility of inspecting Skellig Michael .

Such an inspection would address any maintenance needs within the framework of the Government’s plan to resume work activity in the open air with proper social distancing from May 18th.

A decision on those works will be made shortly.