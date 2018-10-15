OPW announces new manager of Ionad an Bhlascaoid Mhóir in Dún Chaoin

The Office of Public Works has announced the new manager of the Blaskets Centre in West Kerry.

Lorcán Ó Cinnéide will take up the post of manager of Ionad an Bhlascaoid Mhóir in Dún Chaoin.

The West Kerry native has held high profile leadership positions in both the public and private sectors, and is a former chairman of Comhairle Raidió na Gaeltachta.





A graduate of Trinity College, Mr. Ó Cinnéide has been centrally involved in the Blasket Island Foundation since its inception in 1986.

The Blasket Islands are designated a ‘Signature Point’ under Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Programme.