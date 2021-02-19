Optician praised for identifying signs of brain tumour in nine-year-old Glenbeigh girl

A Killarney optician has been praised for identifying signs of a brain tumour in a nine-year-old girl.

Aoise O’Sullivan from Glenbeigh underwent potentially lifesaving surgery in Beaumont Hospital, after her optician insisted on getting an MRI scan following her visit to Specsavers.

Suffering with headaches and nausea, Aoise O’Sullivan was brought to Specsavers opticians in Killarney by her mother.

Optician Thomas Doyle took an image of Aoise’s eye, which, coupled with her symptoms, raised his suspicion that something was wrong.

He says it was important to take urgent action.

Following the optician’s advice, Aoise’s mother Ciara sought an MRI for her daughter, which subsequently revealed a benign brain tumour.

She praised Thomas Doyle for his expertise, quick thinking and insistence in seeking an MRI, which helped save her daughter’s sight.

Ciara says it could have been a lot worse.

The decision was made to leave the tumour, but the surgical team was able to relieve the pressure and drain excess fluid that was building up.

Nine-year-old Aoise told Kerry Today’s Jerry O’Sullivan of her relief when the surgery was over.